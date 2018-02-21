Developed for Design Within Reach by Norm Architects, the Finn Collection (2013) expresses the designers' pursuit of "utility, purity and quiet beauty." The chair's teak frame can be oiled to maintain their original color or left alone to develop a beautiful silvery patina. Removable cushions are clad in UV-protected, mildew-resistant Sunbrella fabric to withstand the elements. Seating can be used with or without cushions. Weight capacity: 300 pounds. Made in Indonesia.

Danish designers Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Kasper Rønn named their company Norm to express their dedication to "working with Danish norms and standards refined over hundreds of years," says Bjerre-Poulsen, "rather than rejecting them in the endless search for new."