Ellen Van Dusen studied the psychology of design and the brain’s reaction to visual stimuli at Tufts University. After graduating, she launched Brooklyn-based Dusen Dusen, a clothing line that soon became known for its lively original prints, then expanded the brand in 2015 to include bedding and towels. Dusen draws her inspiration from a variety of sources, such as midcentury resort architecture, Italian industrial design and Scandinavian textiles. Her wonderfully playful Dusen Dusen Towel (2015) is marked by vivid colors and bold patterns that captivate. It sports a jacquard weave, so its sides are opposites of each other. Machine washable. Made in China.

Photo courtesy of Dusen Dusen