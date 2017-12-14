Duravit DuraStyle One-Piece Toilet
$540
$323.19
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Features:
- One-piece configuration provides a uniform look and simplifies installation
- Floor mounted install
- Toilet seat not included
- Rectangular bowl provides extra comfort, extending out an extra 1-1/2" compared to a round configuration
- Concealed trapway - provides a smoother and less utilitarian appearance, a built in skirt hides the discharge passageway from view
- Dual flush saves water by providing options for both 1.32 or 0.92 gallons per flush
- Covered under 5 year limited warranty