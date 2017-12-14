Duravit DuraStyle One-Piece Toilet

Features:

  • One-piece configuration provides a uniform look and simplifies installation 
  • Floor mounted install 
  • Toilet seat not included 
  • Rectangular bowl provides extra comfort, extending out an extra 1-1/2" compared to a round configuration 
  • Concealed trapway - provides a smoother and less utilitarian appearance, a built in skirt hides the discharge passageway from view 
  • Dual flush saves water by providing options for both 1.32 or 0.92 gallons per flush 
  • Covered under 5 year limited warranty