Our urban style Dune lounge collection creates a modern "indoor room" that lives outdoors. The outdoor sofa's sleek outdoor-grade stainless steel frame is precisely mitered at the corners, welded, ground and buffed by hand to a seamless appearance, and upholstered in synthetic mesh. Sofa includes seat and back cushions with Sunbrella acrylic covers, weather-resistant rain or shine.



Photo courtesy of Crate&Barrel