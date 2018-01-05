The original Dualit toaster, incorporates our trademark mechanical timer and ejector lever, with the ability to select only the slots you need to use. New Gen models offer additional defrost and bagel functions. The Dualit Classic Toaster combines simplicity and sophistication perfectly. With extra wide 28mm slots it accommodates the Dulait Sandwich Cage which has a a built in drip tray, and allows for easy making of grilled cheese sandwiches and other toasties. DUALIT worldwide sells one sandwich cage and a warming rack with every toaster sold.