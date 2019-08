Polka was co-founded by designers Marie Rahm and Monica Singer in 2004. Today, it’s highly regarded as one of Austria’s most successful studios, focusing on accessories and furniture. Using the method of blowing up a glass bubble and letting the heated material hang down the blowpipe to form a drop-shaped object, Polka conceived the Drop Vase (2011), a simple, functional piece aptly named for the way it’s created. Made in Hungary.