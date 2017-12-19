The Drop Hat LED Pendant Light was designed by HULGER in 2015. The Drop Hat LED Pendant Light combines the Drop Cap Pendant Light Cord, the Plumen 002 LED Bulb, and the Drop Top Lamp Shade in a single set to create a sleek, minimalist, and highly modern pendant light. The simple metal disc shade does not conceal the beauty of the bare bulb, and is perfect for reflecting light from the exposed bulb downward. This decorative pendant light is perfect as individual fixture but when arranged in a grouping it creates a striking installation. Available in five different colors with a coordinating cord, this modern pendant light is perfect for providing ambient light in bedrooms, hallways, kitchens, dining rooms, and living room spaces.



Photo courtesy of YLighting