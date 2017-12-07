Not too hot, not too cold. These clever cups solve the age-old problem of how to deal with hot or cold beverages out of glasses (cue the dreaded slippery condensation that gathers on the outside of a glass of iced tea, or a too-hot-to-handle cup of coffee). The double-walled design keeps your glass cool to the touch while keeping your drink insulated—and the extra-sturdy borosilicate glass is meant to take on everyday use.

Made in: China

Made of: Borosilicate double-walled glass

Size: Set of 2. Short: 3.5" H x 3" in diameter and holds 6 ounces; *Tall:** 6.75" H x 3" in diameter and holds 16 ounces

Sourced from: YIELD

Photography by Rocky Luten