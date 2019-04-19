Atle Tveit and Lars Tornøe design furniture and utilitarian objects, some of which can be found in the residence of the Norwegian Prime Minister. Both designers received master's degrees in furniture and spatial design from the Bergen National Academy of the Arts, and one of their very first projects – Coatrack Dots (2007) – earned them Norway's Young Talent Award in 2007. Working from their studio in Norway, Tveit and Tornøe are guided by one single belief: The only products that should exist are those that have unique properties. They’re passionate about separating the necessary from the unnecessary, and in the case of Coatrack Dots, they’ve distilled the common coatrack to its most basic elements, namely the hooks. Arrange them however you like. "Being a very social set of hooks," say the designers, "the dots love to welcome other dots to join them on the wall." All have round edges to treat your clothes with the greatest care. The only thing they demand from you is that you uncover them every now and then to admire their shape and material. Made in Slovenia.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach

