First introduced in the 1950s as the Navy Pendant, the resurrected Doo Wop Pendant was a collaboration between Louis Poulsen and Denmark's Navy Buildings Department. For many years, it hung in the canteens and offices of Navy buildings before falling out of production. By popular demand, however, the pendant has returned—this time in updated colors. The production methods remain the same, however: the shades are still spun by hand and completed with a fine rolled edge. A white lacquered conical reflector directs soft downward light while the outer shade contributes to upward illumination and a diffused effect.