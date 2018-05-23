Reprint of all 1950s issues of domus, the world’s most influential architecture and design journal. This anthology documents the most important features from an era of post-war optimism. Featuring Le Corbusier’s design of the United Nations Building in New York, Charles and Ray Eames, Richard Neutra, Oscar Niemeyer, office machines by Olivetti, ceramics and lights by Ettore Sottsass and the Herman Miller Showroom by Alexander Girard in San Francisco.



Publisher: TASHCEN

Photo courtesy of TASCHEN