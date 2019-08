The 10" dome is hand-spun from brass and is meticulously brushed and waxed to a matte satin finish. The blown glass globe provides pleasant surface diffusion while complimenting the light's overall form. The finial can be walnut, oak or blackened oak. This pendant hangs from 6' of field adjustable cord and attaches to a matching metal canopy. UL Certified. Handcrafted in USA

Photo Courtesy of Allied Maker