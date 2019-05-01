As our collection of handy kitchen tools grow (yes, you do need a microplane and no, there isn’t such a thing as too many wooden spoons) we need plenty of places to put them. We like keeping them close by (for a quick taste) in these earthy stoneware crocks, available in 2 sizes. We use the larger for our rolling pins and the medium size fits oodles of stirrers and spatulas. When not employed in our kitchen, they’re stuffed with flowers! The raw stoneware is visible on the bottom, while the top half is dipped in a cool, creamy glaze. Now, stock your crock!



Photography by Mark Weinberg/Food52.