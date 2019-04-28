Seductively modern and yet, all business. The Diplomat Sleeper Sofa by Blu Dot is a versatile sofa for indoor use that has a refined shape and a definitive presence thanks to the perfect combinations of shape, fabric, and wood. The simple wooden framework gives a stylish modern base for a very spartanly designed cushion that simply flips forward for when guests arrive to give the space a more utilitarian capability.

In 1997, Blu Dot was established in Minneapolis by three college friends with a shared passion for art, architecture and design. Then and today, their goal is to bring good design to as many people as possible, collaborating to create modern home furnishings and accessories that are useful, affordable and exceedingly desirable.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens