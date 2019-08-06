Jackson Pollock the artist needs no introduction, but this book gives a truly unique and insightful portrait of Pollock the gardener, baker and entertaining dinner party host. Collected from his wife, mother, friends and Jackson himself, this hardcover book features more than 50 recipes, from starters and entrees to side dishes, breads and desserts. The pages are interspersed with Jackson’s masterworks, still lifes of the Pollock-Krasner home and delightful tales from those who knew him best.