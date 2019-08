Adam + Harborth's multifaceted Diamond is a modern take on vintage musical boxes, and a tribute to traditional craftsmanship. A turn of the large elegantly shaped key magically produces the melody ‘Je te veux’ by Erik Satie, a repeating 18 note chime guaranteed to sooth babies and charm adults. A great gift idea for any occasion.



Chime is mounted inside premium oak. Made in Germany.

Photo Courtesy of Generate Design