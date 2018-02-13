Hand-loomed using an old-world technique of concentric diamond patterns, this baby alpaca throw is incredibly soft. Featuring a dusty blush hue and knotted fringe, it’s as beautiful as it is warm and cozy.



Handcrafted by master weavers in a quiet mountain village in the Peruvian Andes, each throw takes about a week to complete. All made exclusively in a fair trade environment.

Note: Alpaca wool is hypoallergenic, so this throw is ideal for those with allergies or sensitive skin.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry