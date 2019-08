Danish designer Hans Bølling created the Bølling Tray Table (1963) at the request of a shop owner who asked for a folding solution that could be easily sent by mail.

With the reversible trays in place, this sturdy table can be used as a serving cart or side table next to a sofa or bed. When not in use, simply lift off the trays; no tools are required to fold or unfold the frame. Made in Denmark.