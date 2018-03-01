A worldwide affiliation of independent hotels, Design Hotels has collected 296 of the most groundbreaking accommodations from its portfolio in the 2016 edition of The Design Hotels Book (Gestalten). Pairing stunning photography with stories about the hoteliers who founded the establishments, the book showcases unparalleled designs in the hospitality sector. The "Influencers" series returns in this edition, spotlighting 10 outstanding forces in architecture and design.

Photo courtesy of Gestalten

