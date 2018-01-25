The Jardin Tote is designed to hold flowers, garden stems and herbs. The two straps wrap around and tie in front for easy bundling, while the back-seam opening easily hooks on a wall or doorknob to hang vertically.



Founder Shujan Bertrand grew up camping. Living in California, she feels so lucky to be surrounded by flowers and green trees all year round. She created the garden collection to honor nature and elevate the act of sharing...whether gifting flowers to a friend or shopping at the farmers market.