Demi Mud Cloth Pillow (Cream)
$125
Bold, graphic designs masterfully hand-painted to perfection, this accent pillow doubles as a modern art piece. Throw it on your bed or your favorite chair to add a touch of global style.
Crafted from hand-spun, organic cotton, each pillow takes over a day to complete. All made in fair-trade environment by a group of master artisans in Segou. Bonus: this beauty is double-sided.
**This pillow comes ready to style. Premium cotton insert included.**
