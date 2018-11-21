Bold, graphic designs masterfully hand-painted to perfection, this accent pillow doubles as a modern art piece. Throw it on your bed or your favorite chair to add a touch of global style.



Crafted from hand-spun, organic cotton, each pillow takes over a day to complete. All made in fair-trade environment by a group of master artisans in Segou. Bonus: this beauty is double-sided.

**This pillow comes ready to style. Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry