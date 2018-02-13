The Citizenry Demi Mud Cloth Pillow – Black

You say accent pillow, we say modern art. Meticulously hand-painted designs in a minimal palette, this graphic pillow is sure to turn heads wherever you throw it. 

Crafted from hand-spun, organic cotton, each pillow takes over a day to complete. All made start-to-finish by a fair-trade workshop in Segou. Bonus: this beauty is double-sided. 

**This pillow comes ready to style. Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry