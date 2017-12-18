Delta Trinsic Monitor 17 Series Shower Trim

$179.05
$125.34
Product Features: 

  • Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee) 
  • Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty 
  • Superior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warranty 
  • The design was inspired by the sleek elegance of modern European design 
  • A sleek sophistication for the bath providing both style and functionality 
  • Single function H2Okinetic shower head 
  • Dual function cartridge - separate volume and temperature controls 
  • Pressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guard 
  • Shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower arm 
  • Designed for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connections 
  • ADA Compliant 
  • All necessary mounting hardware included