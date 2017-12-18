Delta Trinsic Monitor 17 Series Shower Trim
$179.05
$125.34
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Product Features:
- Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee)
- Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty
- Superior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warranty
- The design was inspired by the sleek elegance of modern European design
- A sleek sophistication for the bath providing both style and functionality
- Single function H2Okinetic shower head
- Dual function cartridge - separate volume and temperature controls
- Pressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guard
- Shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower arm
- Designed for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connections
- ADA Compliant
- All necessary mounting hardware included