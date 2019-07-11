The Trinsic Pro faucet combines industrial design, sophisticated style, and superior performance for a professional-grade kitchen experience. The flexible, spring-design spout can be undocked for a full range of motion, while the MagnaTite® Docking System keeps the spray wand in place with a magnet for true pull-down functionality. With Touch2O® Technology, users who have their hands full can run the faucet with just a tap on the spout or handle with a wrist—and to avoid any surprises, a colored TempSense® LED light indicates the water temperature. DIAMOND™ Seal Technology uses super-durable material to eliminate leaks and lengthen the life of the faucet, and Touch-Clean® Spray Holes allow you to wipe away any calcium or lime build-up. Available in Chrome and Arctic Stainless finishes, the Trinsic Pro faucet's design represents the marriage of form and function.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon