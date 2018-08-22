Coltrane pendant lamp is one of DelightFULL’s top best sellers. With a minimalist and industrial feeling to it, it is not, however, hard to understand where the mid-century inspiration lies. Coltrane is a simple suspended ceiling light, which is handmade in steel. It features a steel cord and a magnetic disc at the top, while down below the canopy is built out of stainless steel, with a gold-plated finish. The shade is also made of steel but it is lacquered a matte gold on the outside and a gold powder paint on the inside. An industrial pendant lighting design fit for the most demanding setting, with a seal of high-quality craftsmanship only delivered by the best artisans in the industry. Coltrane is a great mid-century modern lamp for more minimalist home interiors, as well as for contemporary hotel decor.



Photo courtesy of Architonic