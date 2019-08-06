David Tanis Market Cooking: Recipes and Revelations, Ingredient by Ingredient

Named a Best Cookbook to Give and Get by Food & Wine, Martha Stewart Living, the Boston Globe, the Chicago Tribune, the Houston Chronicle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Eater.

David Tanis Market Cooking is about seeking out the best ingredients, learning the qualities of each, and the methods and recipes that showcase what makes them special—pulling from all the world’s great cuisines.

Sections on universal ingredients—such as alliums (garlic, onion, shallots, leeks, etc.)—offer some of the simplest yet most satisfying recipes in the world. Consider the onion in these three marvelous incarnations: Lebanese Caramelized Onions, American Buttermilk Fried Onion Rings, and French Onion and Bacon Tart. And the chile section encourages readers to use real chiles (rather than reach for bottled hot sauce) on an everyday basis in recipes from Morocco to India, from Mexico to China, with wonderful results.

A masterwork of recipes, approach, technique, and philosophy, David Tanis Market Cooking is as inspiring as it is essential. This is how to become a more intuitive and spontaneous cook. This is how to be more discerning in the market and freer in the kitchen. This is how to transform the freshest ingredients into one perfectly delicious dish after another, guided by the core beliefs that have shaped David Tanis’s incomparable career: Food doesn’t have to be fussy to be satisfying. Seasonal vegetables should be central to a meal. Working with food is a joy, not a chore.

Publisher: Artisan

Photo Courtesy of Artisan