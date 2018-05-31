Old Furniture, a poem by Dorset born Thomas Hardy, is an ode to beauty of furniture being handed down the generations, and David Irwin's Hardy Side Chair is a classic in the making. Two chair typologies from the 19th century, Thomas Hardy's birth century, inspired the Hardy Series: firstly the Captain's chair originally a low-backed wooden armchair and secondly, the Smokers bow, a low back Windsor, often used in smoking rooms, public houses, barbers shops and cottages.

Photo courtesy of Another Country