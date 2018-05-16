We like coffee, and we like cold brewed coffee, and we really, really like this cold brewed coffee syrup. This all-natural thick coffee syrup is hand-roasted in small batches, cold-brewed and simmered with natural cane sugar. It's extremely sweet and intensely coffee-flavored. Just like cold brew, you don't taste any trace of bitterness. Dave's makes an original flavor (just coffee!) and a mocha flavor with a touch of cocoa powder -- you'll get one of each.

We usually drizzle it over ice cream or blend it with milk (coffee syrup and milk is the official state drink of Rhode Island!). You can also bake with it -- we add it to coffee cake and muffin batter.

Photo courtesy of Food52