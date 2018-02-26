Bring a cool, laid-back feel to your space with this oversized indigo floor pillow. Hand-dyed in a richly saturated hue and finished with a rose gold zipper detail, this stunner also doubles as additional seating for guests (or pups).



Each pillow is handcrafted by a fair-trade workshop in Bamako. From start-to-finish, this piece takes almost seven days to complete.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry