These storage jars are ready for their close-up.

We spend a lot of time thinking about kitchen storage, and often find ourselves facing the age-old conundrum of wanting a storage option that keeps our pasta, beans, and flours fresh while also keeping our countertops looking fashionable. Dansk to the rescue! These wide mouth glass jars are inspired by the Danish modernism of early Dansk pieces, from the subtle curve of the canisters to the richly finished wooden lids, which have a retro circular handle. They’re not vintage...but they will be someday.



Made in: China

Made of: Acacia wood, glass, rubber seal

Size: Small is 4.5" in diameter x 7" H, holds 28 ounces; Medium is 4.75" in diameter x 8.75" H, holds 48 ounces; Large is 4.75" in diameter x 10" H, holds 52 ounces

Maker: DANSK

Photography by Rocky Luten