The Dann Sideboard's most prominent feature is the two-toned notched sliding doors which cover the two left most compartments of this unit. Beautiful in color and style, the Dann Sideboard is functional due to its ample amount of storage. This piece is modern and a perfect fit for your living room or dining room. It looks absolutely stunning underneath a TV or across from the dining table. Made from a natural oak veneer wood, choose your option of a base and sliding door color.

Photo Courtesy of Houzz