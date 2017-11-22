Italian modernist Enzo Mari designed "La Mela e La Pera," or "The Apple and Pear," as part of his 1963 nature series. Each print adheres to Danese Milano's principles of deep expression through bare minimalism. In the series, forms from the natural world—a goose or an apple, for instance—are transformed into elemental works of graphic art. The silkscreened poster comes with two PVC bars for wall mounting and makes a strong statement on its own or hung with other prints from the series.