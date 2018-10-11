Dacor Modernist Pro Dual-Fuel Steam Range
While everyone else has been busy obsessing over the size of their BTUs, we’ve been busy transforming the way you cook. With innovations like the superior, faster, healthier steam-roasting and steam-baking, speed convection, a built-in Wi-Fi-enabled LCD touchscreen and, yes, the power of 22K BTU dual-stack sealed brass burners, the Modernist Pro Dual-Fuel Steam Range is designed to inspire the imagination and gives you confidence you need to throw out the recipe and experiment at will, making every meal a command performance.