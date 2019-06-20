Dacor Modernist Electric Double Wall Oven
$7,299
Double the fun with the power and flexibility of the Modernist Double Wall Oven. By combining pure convection with the power of superior, faster AND healthier steam-roasting and steam-baking with the capability and capacity to handle ideas and dishes of every size, you’ll never run out of space or inspiration.
- DimensionsCutout Width: 28 1/2 Inch
- Cutout Depth: 23 1/2 Inch
- Cutout Height: 50 1/4
- InchExterior Width: 29 2/5 Inch
- Exterior Depth: 24 2/5 Inch
Photo Courtesy of Dacor