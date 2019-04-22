Robot toys are usually made of plastic and require batteries - but not this one! Inspired by the Japanese Shinto Kumi-ki puzzles, the Cubebot is a non-traditional take on the toy robot by joining ancient Japanese traditions with contemporary toy culture. Cubebots's powerful hardwood frame can hold many poses, and his elastic-band muscles and durable wood limbs make him impervious to breakage. When its time for him to rest, he folds into a perfect cube. An enduring classic that will withstand generations of play.

Photo Courtesy of Shop Horne