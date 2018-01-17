CUBE: KIDS CHAIR / TABLE by Small-Design
The cubic shape creates a simple, aesthetic yet very functional chair and table in one. They are easy to turn and move, which makes them perfect for the children to use however they want. Combine more cubes in different colors to expand the usability. Can be used in all rooms where kids are around. When the children grow older the cube can also be used as a bedside table, bookcase, stool etc..
Photo courtesy of Small-Design