The Cross Pendant Light was designed by Resident Studio in 2013, and is made in New Zealand. Sleek and tailored, the Cross Pendant Light is named for its classic, geometric shape. Suspended from a canopy by four wires, the structure of this modern pendant light is made from aluminum and features a low profile. The LED light source is housed in the powder-coated aluminum body, and casts warm light down through a recessed poly prismatic diffuser. Whether used above a dining room table, conference table or workspace, this pendant light is perfect for providing diffused, direct light in residential, office or retail spaces.

Photo Courtesy of Ylighting