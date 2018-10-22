Crosley C20 Turntable

High-end features and timeless style meet in one classic turntable. Part of the Crosley C-series, the C20 turntable has been designed and engineered with style and sound in mind. Crafted from audio-quality MDF and wrapped in genuine zebrano wood veneer, the minimalist plinth supports a solid semi-opaque acrylic platter and stands on three feet to keep vibrations at bay. The powerful belt-driven motor turns two speeds, 33rpm and 45rpm, to play both LPs and singles. The C20 is installed with a built-in phono-stage with USB output, useful for capturing favorite albums for the future. Tuning to taste has never been easier with adjustable tonearm counterweights and anti-skate adjustment.



Photo courtesy of Crosley Radio