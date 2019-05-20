What a unique and interesting cypress folding chair. Take this chair with you to your favorite fishing spot, or to any other event for a comfortable rest. Don't be surprised if you will be the center of attention with this cricket chair. This chair is simple in its perplexity, and perplex in its simplicity. The fasteners in this chair are zinc coated for longevity. Chair is made in U.S.A. with cypress wood which is a renewable resource.