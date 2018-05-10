Turner puts a fresh twist on industrial seating with a vintage, architectural look in a clean silhouette. Crafted in sheet and tubular metal enhanced with a gunmetal steel finish with faux rivet detailing, the rotating bar stool seat is easily adjustable between two heights. Optional slim-skirted cushion dresses the stool in chic, tailored linen, adding comfort and lots of style. The Turner Gunmetal Bar Stools are Crate and Barrel exclusive.



Photo courtesy of Crate & Barrel