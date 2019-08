Crate & Barrel's 1960s-inspired Tate collection recalls the timelessness of mid-century design with tailored profiles and streamlined shapes. The bed's textural upholstery is punctuated with retro button-tufting on the headboard. Inset legs finished in dark brown create a floating effect. The Tate Charcoal King Bed is a Crate and Barrel exclusive.



Photo Courtesy of Crate & Barrel