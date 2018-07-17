Crate & Barrel Floating Media Console

$899
The ultimate in storage versatility, this small floating TV stand mounts to a wall at any height or stands on an optional base. Showcasing the grain of rustic teak, the media console is treated to a dark brown wenge stain for added richness.

  • Solid teak, teak veneer, and engineered wood 
  • Dark brown Wenge stain with gloss topcoat 
  • Two adjustable side storage shelves and one removable middle shelf
  • Solid brass door handles with a matte black finish 
  • Wall-mount hardware included 
  • Professional installation recommended 
  • Cord management cutouts 
  • Made in Indonesia