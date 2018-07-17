Crate & Barrel Floating Media Console
$899
The ultimate in storage versatility, this small floating TV stand mounts to a wall at any height or stands on an optional base. Showcasing the grain of rustic teak, the media console is treated to a dark brown wenge stain for added richness.
- Solid teak, teak veneer, and engineered wood
- Dark brown Wenge stain with gloss topcoat
- Two adjustable side storage shelves and one removable middle shelf
- Solid brass door handles with a matte black finish
- Wall-mount hardware included
- Professional installation recommended
- Cord management cutouts
- Made in Indonesia