Crate & Barrel Devon Yellow Play Stool
$59
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
The Devon Play Stool is strong enough for the playroom and chic enough for the living room. This modern kids play stool features solid beech wood legs with a splayed design that supplies extra support. The low back has a handhold cutout that makes the kids stool easy to grab and move, while a protective finish takes the stress out of cleanup. Match it with our play tables for a kids furniture set that's ready for playtime. Designed exclusively for us by Bill Eastburn.
Photo courtesy of Crate & Barrel