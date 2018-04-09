The Devon Play Stool is strong enough for the playroom and chic enough for the living room. This modern kids play stool features solid beech wood legs with a splayed design that supplies extra support. The low back has a handhold cutout that makes the kids stool easy to grab and move, while a protective finish takes the stress out of cleanup. Match it with our play tables for a kids furniture set that's ready for playtime. Designed exclusively for us by Bill Eastburn.



Photo courtesy of Crate & Barrel