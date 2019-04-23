Featuring an elegant and modern design, the Craft Mortar & Pestle created by Simon Legald for Normann Copenhagen takes a simple kitchen accessory to another level of refinement. The two natural materials provide a play on colors and textures, while the minimalist design brings a Scandinavian aesthetic into modern interiors. Made of solid oak, the mortar boasts striking organic patterns, with the marble pestle featuring gray lines on a clean white backdrop. Comfortable to hold, this mortar and pestle is perfect for grounding various kinds of spices and herbs. Thanks to its refined appearance, it will always add style to any décor and claim a place of honor on a table or countertop. A black marble version of this design is also available.