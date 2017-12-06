Coyuchi Cloud Loom Robe in Alpine White

Step out of the bath and into a cloud. 

Coyuchi’s Cloud Loom Robe is made from the perfect fabric to wrap yourself in when you step out of the bath or shower. Their 100% organic cotton is spun with the Aerospin process which results in a soft and absorbent yet smooth and sleek fabric that’ll feel nothing short of incredible on your skin. 

Features:

  • Classic robe silhouette with a tall, plush and cozy shawl collar 
  • Made from 100% organic cotton grown and woven in Turkey
  • Adjustable belt 
  • Side pockets


