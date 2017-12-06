Step out of the bath and into a cloud.



Coyuchi’s Cloud Loom Robe is made from the perfect fabric to wrap yourself in when you step out of the bath or shower. Their 100% organic cotton is spun with the Aerospin process which results in a soft and absorbent yet smooth and sleek fabric that’ll feel nothing short of incredible on your skin.

Features:

Classic robe silhouette with a tall, plush and cozy shawl collar

Made from 100% organic cotton grown and woven in Turkey

Adjustable belt

Side pockets







