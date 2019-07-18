A comfortable bed that offers shelter for dogs and brings an elegant accent to interiors. The Covo Dog Lounge was designed exclusively for MiaCara by Uta Cossman. The architect and interior designer wanted to create a dog bed that not only makes smaller pets feels safe while lounging, but also enhances the appearance of living spaces. Eye-catching and stylish, the dog bed features a creative circular shape. The raised rear provides a feeling of protection, while the specially designed foam cushion ensures fantastic support. Durable and high-quality, the Covo dog bed comes with a strong plywood frame and a soft but rugged fabric cover which is removable and conveniently machine washable.

Photo Courtesy of Gessato