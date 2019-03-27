Muuto Cover Armchair
$499
The Cover Chair was formed from the desire to create a comfortable and contemporary armchair with a clever wood construction. Designer Thomas Benzen aims for a crisp and vivid expression in the plywood while looking for a solid and grounded look in the frame and base of the chair. After three years of play and hard work, a light yet strong armchair took shape in the Cover Chair, taking molded veneer to its extreme.
Photo Courtesy of YLiving