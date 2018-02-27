For those who want the soft and cozy experience, our Lily throw is the perfect companion. This bold patterned throw of 100% cotton gives all the style that is part of our ever expanding throw offerings.

As they say, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend!" and Lily looks lovely wearing hers! She has soft and demure colors for the sweetest of designs. Lily would love to go in your sunroom or maybe a tender accent in a guest room.

Made of 100% Cotton, machine wash and dry. Made in Amana, Iowa USA!

Photo courtesy of Kaufmann Mercantile