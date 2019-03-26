Designer of Cosy lamp Harri Koskinen on the design: "The basic idea was to create a lamp series with space and atmosphere. I put my trust in the natural material of glass, in its beauty and its changing reflections. The lamp series consists of a white and grey version that both, and in their own way, bring forward the beauty of electrical light. The lamps are at their best in the late evening, creating a cosy mood around them."

Photo courtesy of Finnish Design Shop