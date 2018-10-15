Luceplan Costanza Floor Lamp
Great design never goes out of style. Introduced by Paolo Rizzatto all the way back in 1986, the Luceplan Costanza Floor Lamp remains as fashion - and function - forward now as it did then. Features now taken for granted were welcome suprises at the time, including a telescoping stem for height adjustment and a sensorial dimming rod that controls on/off and brightness with a touch.
Founded in 1978 by three Milanese architects, Luceplan's strategy is grounded in design, respect for the environment, and quality.